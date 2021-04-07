Trumpworld Is Giving Matt Gaetz The Cold Shoulder

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 14:36 Hits: 4

A Politico article points out that Trump and his besties usually jump to defend their allies from what they characterize as deep-state witch hunts. But they’ve been mum on Gaetz. In the days since news broke that the Department of Justice was looking into whether Gaetz had violated sex trafficking laws — an allegation he denies — no Trump aide or family member has tweeted about the Florida congressman. Nor have almost any of the most prominent Trump surrogates or Trump-allied conservatives and media personalities, including Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino, Charlie Kirk or American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp, at whose annual CPAC conference Gaetz had recently appeared. Before his bizarre interview with Tucker Carlson, hours after news broke of the federal investigation, Gaetz had appeared on Fox nearly 180 times since he was sworn into office in 2017, according to Forbes. Since that interview, nothing. In 2019, Trump said Gaetz is “handsome, going places…fantastic.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/trumpworld-giving-matt-gaetz-cold-shoulder