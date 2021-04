Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 21:32 Hits: 0

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) will appear at one of Donald Trump's properties on Friday night to speak at an event hosted by the group that held the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. that turned into the insurrection.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/pOBJNgsC3j4/gaetz-will-speak-at-trump-doral-for-summit-hosted-by-jan-6-rally-planners