Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 22:43 Hits: 0

Amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) executive order  that aligns with the GOP's latest culture war battle against so-called "vaccine passports," it appears that the Republican National Committee missed the memo by requiring attendees of its spring donor retreat in the state to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/4SZ1xqk4x5w/rnc-florida-retreat-negative-covid-test-desantis-ban-vaccine-passport