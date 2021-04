Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 21:51 Hits: 0

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) on Monday called on her supporters via Twitter to urge the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Board of Governors to remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after the board said the former Trump donor “continues to enjoy the Board...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/546795-tammy-duckworth-pressures-postal-service-board-on-firing-dejoy