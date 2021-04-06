GOP Official Resigns After Homophobic, Hateful Comments

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 20:47 Hits: 7

Albany County legislator George Langdon IV thought he would show his Christian "love" by suggesting gay people be isolated on their own island so they'd just die out over time. Langdon made these comments at a conference where the topic at hand was "Return to Liberty Under the Constitution." Liberty for Langdon is just another thing for people he hates to lose, apparently. "Everything God does is sustainable. It’s sustainable! It goes on and on and on. It’s perpetual," Langdon argued. "Sorry, when you have homosexual relationships, it’s not perpetual," he continued. "Give them an island, they’ll be gone after 40 years. Okay? Because they can’t… " Say it, Langdon. They can't reproduce? Except they can. Of course they can. That's just hateful stupid talk, which ignores the fact that most gay people are the children of straight people. Being LGBTQ is not a genetic trait; it's just who people are. Why is it that the old white men have so much trouble with that? It should also be noted that no one stands up at a conference ostensibly focused on "liberty" and suggests straight childless couples should be consigned to their own island where they can die, too. So let's not pretend this is actually about reproduction when it's just straight up homophobia. Continuing the lecture, he said, "God created us to be this way! There’s so much common sense that needs to be applied to our policies, our procedures, the things that we do in our government."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/gop-official-resigns-after-homophobic