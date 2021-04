Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 09:03 Hits: 7

The once-a-decade process of redrawing congressional and legislative maps this year is more disruptive than usual. The delay in releasing census data could force some states to postpone primaries.

