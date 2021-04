Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 17:45 Hits: 9

Hastings became Florida's first Black federal judge, but was later impeached and removed from office. He went on to win a seat in Congress, where he was known as the "Dean of the Florida Delegation."

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/06/984756651/longtime-florida-congressman-alcee-hastings-dies-at-84