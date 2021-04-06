Everytown For Gun Safety Pushes Hard-Hitting Commercial Against NRA

Articles

I saw this commercial on Morning Joe this morning, and was happy to see it on the highest-rated cable show in that time slot. Because I saw it five minutes after I read this infuriating story in the Washington Post. "Six family members shot to death in Texas after brothers formed murder-suicide pact, police said" was the headline. Two suicidal brothers who struggled with depression and anxiety decided (as happens often) that they should kill the entire family so they didn't have to deal with the aftermath of their deaths. Farhan wrote that he had suffered from depression since the 9th grade and had repeatedly harmed himself. His family had tried to help him, but he said that his mental health issues had recently worsened. He had been studying computer science at the University of Texas at Austin, he wrote, but was expelled from his dorms in the winter after telling a roommate that he planned to kill his family. He moved home, where Tanvir, whom he described as “depressed and socially anxious,” was staying. Eventually, the pair decided to kill their family and then themselves, he wrote. “Instead of having to deal with the aftermath of my suicide, I could just do them a favor and take them with me,” the note reads.

