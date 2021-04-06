At Least Mitch McConnell Got Bernie Sanders To Laugh

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mitch McConnell was so funny this week, Bernie Sanders laughed. ‘Stay out of politics,’ Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of ‘consequences’ https://t.co/XYNteuaTzq pic.twitter.com/NOKJzDG9nD — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) April 5, 2021 There was one person Chris Hayes wanted to ask about Mitch McConnell's irony-defying statement that essentially corporations should stay out of politics: the Senator from Vermont. Sanders noted that "All of this is nothing more than a deflection, ...deflection from the reality that all over this country is Republicans are trying to protect their interests by making it harder for people voting against them to participate in the political process." Then Sanders whipped out the liberal superpower, memory, reminding us that Mitch McConnell "was the biggest Senate defender of Citizens United... And the ability of corporations to buy elections."

