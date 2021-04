Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 18:47 Hits: 1

For nearly a week now, the country has been confronted with the sickening prospect of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)'s sex life.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/WNAs-qW7VjA/gaetz-greenberg-and-the-possibility-of-a-florida-political-sex-ring