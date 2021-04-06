The Longer Democrats Debate Their Infrastructure Plan, The Less Popular It Could Become

Articles

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the potential sticking points of the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan and debates whether to consider it a bipartisan initiative, given that many Republican voters support it but Republican lawmakers do not. The team also looks at how the Republican Party has reacted after its recent electoral losses.

