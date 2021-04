Articles

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, called the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act, or SAFE Act, "a vast government overreach." The legislature could override the veto with a simple majority.

(Image credit: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

