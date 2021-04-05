The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DeSantis PAC Got $100K From Publix Before Covid Vax Deal

Back in the day, this kind of corruption would have ended a political career, but hey, Citizens United. 60 Minutes revealed Sunday night that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received $100,000 in campaign donations from Publix Grocery Stores. This is the same Publix to which DeSantis later awarded Covid Vaccine distribution in Palm Beach County. Rep. Charlie Crist (D, FL13), the former governor, expressed outrage over this obvious pay to play arrangement: #60Minutes made it crystal clear.In @GovRonDeSantis's Florida, the wealthy get early access to vaccines.For everyone else... it's the Hunger Games.Floridians deserve better. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) April 4, 2021

