TraitorTrump Bamboozled Donors With Recurring Donations

Monday, 05 April 2021

The New York Times released a blockbuster report on how Trump fleeced his online donors, including those in hospice. The campaign billed donors for weekly donations by programming their page to accept "weekly" as a default. The "opt-out" button was hidden below fine print, which got longer as the "campaign" dragged on. These extra donations kept his campaign afloat while his emptying unwitting supporter's bank accounts to do so. As P.T. Barnum has often been quoted as saying, 'there's a sucker born every day.' The Trump campaign took that mantra to unconscionable heights. [This fundraising] duplicity was actually an intentional scheme to boost revenues by the Trump campaign and the for-profit company that processed its online donations, WinRed. Facing a cash crunch and getting badly outspent by the Democrats, the campaign had begun last September to set up recurring donations by default for online donors, for every week until the election.

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/traitortrump-bamboozled-supporters-out