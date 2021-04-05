The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

TraitorTrump Bamboozled Donors With Recurring Donations

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

The New York Times released a blockbuster report on how Trump fleeced his online donors, including those in hospice. The campaign billed donors for weekly donations by programming their page to accept "weekly" as a default. The "opt-out" button was hidden below fine print, which got longer as the "campaign" dragged on. These extra donations kept his campaign afloat while his emptying unwitting supporter's bank accounts to do so. As P.T. Barnum has often been quoted as saying, 'there's a sucker born every day.' The Trump campaign took that mantra to unconscionable heights. [This fundraising] duplicity was actually an intentional scheme to boost revenues by the Trump campaign and the for-profit company that processed its online donations, WinRed. Facing a cash crunch and getting badly outspent by the Democrats, the campaign had begun last September to set up recurring donations by default for online donors, for every week until the election.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/traitortrump-bamboozled-supporters-out

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version