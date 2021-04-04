The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Christie Accuses Biden Of Stoking &#8216;Raging Fire&#8217; After MLB Moves Game Out Of GA

Category: World Politics

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who recently became a member of the board of directors of the New York Mets, on Sunday took aim at President Biden by accusing the President of "lying" to the public about the restrictive provisions in the new Georgia voting law, following the Major League Baseball's decision to relocate its All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

