Vaccine Shipments to Israel Halted Over Government Impasse

A simply astonishing confluence of events today in Israel - one that at least temporarily has led Pfizer to refuse to deliver the latest shipment of its COVID vaccine to the country. After a number of delays, a prosecutor began his opening statement today in the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu was in court today, with the jarring images you would expect from such a moment going out over the news wires. Meanwhile, party leaders are meeting today with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to formally recommend which party leader should be given the first opportunity to build a government after the inclusive results of last month's election.
