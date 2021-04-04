The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Indictment Shows Oath Keepers’ Flood Of Communications On Jan. 6

Between careering around the streets of Washington, D.C., in commandeered golf carts and exchanging nearly 20 phone calls, the Oath Keepers and their leaders were very busy fellows in the hours and minutes leading up to the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in which they played leading roles, according to a filing this week by federal prosecutors. The new indictment filed Thursday adds two Oath Keepers who acted as bodyguards for former Donald Trump aide Roger Stone at the pro-Trump rally that day, Robert Minuta and Joshua James, to the conspiracy case that now includes 12 Oath Keepers—but so far, not the paramilitary organization’s founder, Stewart Rhodes. However, the new filing lays out the central role Rhodes (identified only as “Person 1”) in coordinating his members as they created a “stack” formation that overwhelmed police barricades.

