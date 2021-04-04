The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Other Than That, Happy Easter'

Category: World Politics

On Good Friday, the Orange Sh*tgibbon sent out a statement from his office filled with usual election-related ranting and conspiracy theories. Then, and only then, does he send a holiday greeting as an afterthought: Trump hasn’t said a word about the Capitol attack today, but he did just put this out: pic.twitter.com/NckWkzAFVm — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 2, 2021 Oh boy! Doesn't that just fill you with the true meaning of the holiday?!

