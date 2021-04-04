Republicans Go To War With Major League Baseball

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 15:35 Hits: 14

Stacey Abrams is a visionary advocate but she's also just a damn good politician. As rumors swirled that Major League Baseball might pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia to protest the state's newly enacted voter suppression law, Abrams did what anyone eyeing a potential 2022 gubernatorial bid might do, she argued the case of her constituents. In a USA Today op-ed published Wednesday, Abrams urged corporate America to speak out against the voter suppression laws sweeping the nation, but cautioned against boycotting the state. "Boycotts work," Abrams acknowledged. But in order for them to work, she added, "the pain of deprivation must be shared to be sustainable. Otherwise, those least resilient bear the brunt of these actions; and in the aftermath, they struggle to access the victory." Abrams ultimately argued that instead of boycotting the state, corporate America should find other ways of supporting voting rights activists and holding Republican lawmakers accountable. "Leaving us behind won't save us," she wrote, "So I ask you to bring your business to Georgia and, if you’re already here, stay and fight."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/republicans-go-war-major-league-baseball