Infrastructure And Cabinet Meetings: 'A Land Of Contrasts'

Saturday, 03 April 2021

On Thursday's All In, guest host Medhi Hassan asked a hilarious question: Why didn't Donald Trump do an infrastructure bill? The occasion was Joe Biden's first in-person cabinet meeting, which was predictably professional and focused on business. This is a land of contrast apart from the typical Trump cabinet meeting, which was an on-camera worship session for Mango Mussolini. Medhi Hassan also discussed Ezra Klein's tweets from Wednesday: It's become a punchline but it really is remarkable that Trump didn't do an infrastructure plan in his four years in office. Particularly at the beginning, he could've peeled off scared Democrats. The whole country could have roads and bridges with his face on them. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 31, 2021 People who have absolutely no interest in the work of governance don't govern well, even by their own measures. Trump said he wanted a massive rebuilding of American infrastructure. He likes building things. I think he did want it. He just didn't want to do the work.

