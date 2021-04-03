The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Park Cannon Faces Up To 8 Years In Prison - For Knocking On A Door

Georgia legislator Park Cannon was arrested last week for knocking on the door while Governor Kemp signed a controversial voter restriction bill. Cannon faces two felony charges which carry up to 8 years in prison. For knocking on a door. As she told MSNBC's Joy Reid, "The only thing etched in my mind are two things: Why were they arresting me? And the photo of 6 all white men under a photo of a plantation taking away Black and Brown voters' rights as well as all voters' rights." Source: Yahoo Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified. “I felt as if time was moving in slow motion,” Cannon said, fighting back tears as she described the details of the incident. “My experience was painful, both physically and emotionally, but today I stand before you to say as horrible as that experience was ... I believe the governor signing into law the most comprehensive voter suppression bill in the country is a far more serious crime.”

