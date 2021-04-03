FBI Arrests Rioter Accused Of Electroshocking Capitol Police Officer

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 15:54 Hits: 3

According to the FBI indictment, Rodriguez is alleged to have shocked Officer Fanone six times on the back of his neck with a stun gun. Rodriguez faces 8 counts in the indictment, according to court records. As a result, Rodriguez now faces twenty years in prison. Rodriguez was identified through a joint effort of Sedition Hunters and Huffington Post, with the judge citing their accumulated video evidence. Source: Los Angeles Times A Fontana man was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday on charges of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Trump.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/fbi-arrests-rioter-accused-electroshocking