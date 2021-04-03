Roland Martin: Why Are Right-Wing Evangelicals Silent About Gaetz?

Articles

Roland Martin took us to church on the hypocrisy of conservative evangelicals who have gone radio silent on the shocking immorality of Matt Gaetz. Appearing on Saturday’s Cross Connection, Martin was asked if the Republican party will stand by Matt Gaetz. Actually, as Martin suggested, the party has already stood by Gaetz. His sleazy, potentially criminal behavior has been known to Republicans for years. Martin’s response was epic: MARTIN: Let's just go to church. Where’re you at, Robert Jeffress? Where’re you at, Ralph Reed? Where are you, Franklin Graham? Where are you, Paula White? Where are all of you white, conservative evangelicals who love talking about morality and principles and family and values? How are you saying nothing? Y'all were all running your mouth when Congressman, John Conyers, the late congressman, was accused of sexual harassment. You were running your mouth when Senator Al Franken was accused of the same thing. But now, all of a sudden, you're quiet.

