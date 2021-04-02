What We Know About Vehicle-Ramming Incident At The Capitol

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 18:47 Hits: 12

What was supposed to be a quiet Good Friday afternoon on Capitol Hill instead conjured memories of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The details from Friday's incident near the Senate-side entrance of the Capitol remain sketchy, but a vehicle reportedly rammed into the northern barricade on the Capitol grounds. The driver is alleged to have then brandished a knife, before a U.S. Capitol Police officer shot the suspect.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/C-GIAe8pbZ4/us-capitol-vehicle-ramming-what-we-know