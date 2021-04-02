The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

What We Know About Vehicle-Ramming Incident At The Capitol

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

What We Know About Vehicle-Ramming Incident At The Capitol

What was supposed to be a quiet Good Friday afternoon on Capitol Hill instead conjured memories of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The details from Friday's incident near the Senate-side entrance of the Capitol remain sketchy, but a vehicle reportedly rammed into the northern barricade on the Capitol grounds. The driver is alleged to have then brandished a knife, before a U.S. Capitol Police officer shot the suspect.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/C-GIAe8pbZ4/us-capitol-vehicle-ramming-what-we-know

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version