Published on Friday, 02 April 2021

One Capitol Police officer has died and another is in the hospital after a yet-unidentified person rammed their car into a barricade outside the Capitol Building Friday. The suspect is dead as well, authorities said at a news conference. Follow along with TPM’s live coverage below.

