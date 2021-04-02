Matt Gaetz's Alibi Goes Down In Flames

Articles

Friday, 02 April 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) recently claimed that travel records would prove that he did not have sex with a 17-year-old girl -- but fact checkers have not been able to verify his assertions. During an interview on Fox News this week, Gaetz insisted that he did not have a relationship with the girl and said that travel records would back him up. He also suggested that he was innocent of sex trafficking. But The Washington Post's Salvador Rizzo looked into the travel records and "found nothing to support Gaetz's claim." "The disclosures Gaetz did file with the House Ethics Committee and the Federal Election Commission, regarding official trips, campaign expenses or speaking events, do not include the information he told Fox News viewers could be checked," Rizzo explained. "These forms do not require that Gaetz list every person who traveled with him on the trips he disclosed."

