Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 17:44 Hits: 12

Video from reporters at the scene posted on Twitter appeared to show a car that had crashed into a barrier. Police say a suspect is in custody.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/02/983861176/2-u-s-capitol-police-injured-at-capitol-checkpoint-complex-in-lockdown