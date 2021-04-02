It Begins: Rep Takes Credit For Covid Aid He Voted Against

Articles

File under "of course he did." Representative Madison Cawthorn (he of the Hitler's Home Tourism Bureau) tweets the money going to his district from the American Rescue Act. That American Rescue Act that he voted against. North Carolina Democratic Party: "Madison Cawthorn has officially joined the shameless crowd of Republicans who are taking credit for the American Rescue Plan — legislation that was backed by exactly zero Republicans." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 31, 2021 Happy to announce that NC-11 was awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.-Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers was given $2,458,000-Western North Carolina Community Health Services Inc. was given $4,622,375(1/2) — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) March 30, 2021

