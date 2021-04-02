Friday News Dump: A Real Infrastructure Week, And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 14:32 Hits: 7

After four years of waiting for the lazy and incompetent President Trump to follow up on his promise of a life-changing infrastructure plan, it's almost surreal to know that Joe Biden plans to get it done! PS. The jobs numbers today are phenomenal. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says despite today's encouraging data, there is still a long way to go for jobs https://t.co/wjuFlnqCgX pic.twitter.com/PouMneh5yf — BSurveillance (@bsurveillance) April 2, 2021 .⁦@SenSchumer⁩ very happy with today’s job numbers pic.twitter.com/SqYGpIQJE4 — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) April 2, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/friday-news-dump-finally-it-s