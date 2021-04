Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Friday, 02 April 2021

Republicans on Capitol Hill say President Biden’s infrastructure proposal is the clearest sign yet that the White House has no intention of working with them on big legislation.The $2.25 trillion plan unveiled this week by Biden takes direct aim at...

