Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 09:00 Hits: 10

For Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and progressive climate activists, the Biden infrastructure plan shows the influence of the Green New Deal. But they think it's nowhere near big enough.

(Image credit: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/02/983398361/green-new-deal-leaders-see-biden-climate-plans-as-a-victory-kind-of