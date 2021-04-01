Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 21:32 Hits: 8

There isn’t typically a lot of high-profile election news in the year after a presidential election. The midterms are more than a year away, and the presidential primaries won’t really get underway until the midterms have passed. But there are still a number of contests to pay attention to in 2021.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discuss the 2021 gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey and the very likely recall election in California. They also look at mayoral elections, which are taking place in more than two dozen major cities, and special elections for a handful of vacant House seats.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-elections-to-watch-in-2021/