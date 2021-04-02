Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 02:02 Hits: 11

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the 2021 gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey and California’s likely gubernatorial recall election. They also look at mayoral elections, which are taking place in more than two dozen major cities, and special elections for a handful of vacant House seats.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/the-2021-elections-that-will-show-us-where-the-parties-are-headed/