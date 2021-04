Articles

World Politics
Thursday, 01 April 2021

The Trump administration put the freeze in place last year, saying it was needed to safeguard the job market. But President Biden condemned it, calling it harmful to businesses and individuals alike.

(Image credit: ANDREW Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

