The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Shockingly Sleazy Guy At The Root Of Gaetz’s Sex-Trafficking Woes

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

We don’t yet know the exact connection between Joel Greenberg’s criminal charges and the investigation into Gaetz but we do know that, as The New York Times reported, the Gaetz investigation is “part of a broader investigation into a political ally of his, a local official in Florida named Joel Greenberg, who was indicted last summer on an array of charges, including sex trafficking of a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex, at least one of whom was an underage girl.” Thanks to the Orlando Sentinel, we know that, “Several former employees told the Orlando Sentinel that Greenberg often mentioned how he and Gaetz were close friends, and that the congressman would often visit him at his Lake Mary home.” Rachel Maddow did some digging into Gaetz’s buddy and I can assure you that the Times’ description of Greenberg’s charges don’t begin to adequately describe what an utter sleazeball he is.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/shockingly-sleazy-crook-root-gaetz-s

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version