Third Mass Shooting In Two Weeks? Looks Like We're Getting Back To 'Normal'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 11:04 Hits: 2

I guess this is what counts for "getting back to normal." We don't have any details, but we all know the generic shooting story well enough to fill in the blanks. A man, usually one with a history of domestic abuse, was frustrated and upset about something and decided to show "them" (whichever "them" it is) they can't push him around. And thanks to the easy availability of handguns, he got to express his feelings in a bloody, classic way! Guess he showed us, huh? Via the New York Times: ORANGE, Calif. — Four people, including a child, were killed in a shooting at an office building in Southern California on Wednesday, the authorities said, bringing a deadly close to a month consumed by a series of high-profile cases of gun violence. The gunfire occurred around 5:30 p.m. in Orange, Calif., about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, according to the police there, who said a fifth victim, a woman, was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound. A suspect was also hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound, the authorities said. They added that it was not yet known if the wound was self-inflicted. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, and additional details about the victims and the suspect were not available from the authorities. They said a firearm had been recovered at the scene, which covered two floors and a courtyard area of the building.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/third-mass-shooting-two-weeks-looks-were