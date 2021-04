Articles

Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) on Thursday criticized fellow Republicans in his state for finding themselves in hot water upon the passage of the state's new voting overhaul law, which he said can be attributed to the failure to refute former President Trump's election fraud falsehoods during the 2020 presidential election cycle.

