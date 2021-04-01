Expert Warns CNN This Next Variant Surge Is Coming Soon

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 13:56 Hits: 4

Epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, who serves on Joe Biden's covid advisory panel, warned the public this morning on CNN we haven't begun to see the effects of the next surge. He started by telling John Avlon he thought the vaccines were going to have some resistance over time to the next wave of virus variants. "We're going to have to continue to monitor that. I'm optimistic it will have more resistance to the variant," he said. "You know, the last time I was on with you, Alisyn, we talked about the fact of trying to extend single doses to as many people as possible. We keep hearing in the media every day, we're vaccinating 3 million people a day. Well, that's not really quite the story. Remember, this is a two-dose vaccine regimen, so that's really 1.5 million per day. We still have people 65 and older who have not had a drop of vaccine yet. "Boy, could we use more people being protected before this b.1.1.7. surge occurs here. This b.1.1.7. surge is going to happen. It's not an issue of if it's going to happen. If you follow what's happened in the past year, the Upper Midwest and Northeast light up first. They have the first set of cases and the Southern sunbelt cases light up next. Even though we're seeing few cases in that area, mark my word, in the next 6 to 8 weeks, we're going to see more. That's the key message." "Let me ask you about the people half vaccinated like myself," Camerota said. "If you've gotten one dose of Moderna or Pfizer, how protected are you right now?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/expert-warns-cnn-next-variant-surge-coming