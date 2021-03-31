Police Misconduct Trials Are Rare. Instead, Cities Pay Millions To Settle Misconduct Claims.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021

FiveThirtyEight’s quantitative editor Laura Bronner speaks with Galen Druke about FiveThirtyEight and The Marshall Project’s investigation into the amount of money America’s cities have spent on police misconduct settlements — in the range of $3 billion over the last decade. What’s less clear is whether the situation has improved within that time period.

