Summer Zervos’ Defamation Suit Against Trump Moves Forward

The gross behavior Zervos alleges fits perfectly with the Trump we have come to know: Zervos has alleged that Trump kissed her twice on the lips during a lunch meeting in his New York City office, and on a separate occasion in Beverly Hills, she alleges he kissed her aggressively and touched her breast. When Zervos went public, during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump called her accusation “a hoax” and described her and other women who accused him of sexual misconduct “liars.” So she sued for defamation. Tuesday, New York’s top court tossed out as moot Trump’s claim that the presidency protected him from Zervos' suit. Now, her case can move forward and that means her lawyers may question Trump, under oath, about his behavior. Zervos is seeking a retraction, an apology and damages.

