Democrats Push To Drop Medicare Age To 60

Congressional Democrats are reportedly aiming to use a forthcoming coronavirus recovery package to lower the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60, a development that comes days after Sen. Bernie Sanders publicly advocated for the proposal as a way to expand healthcare coverage for seniors amid the deadly pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that "proposals to expand Medicare eligibility from age 65 to 60 and to enable the federal government to negotiate drug prices in the health program for seniors—both of which President Biden supported on the campaign trail—are... likely to be included" in the new package, the second part of a two-pronged "Build Back Better" program focused on infrastructure, jobs, healthcare, and other priorities.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/democrats-push-drop-medicare-age-60

