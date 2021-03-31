Texas Lifestyle Coach QAnon-Lovin' BF Arrested By The FBI

Articles

Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Judging by the newly unsealed complaint at the Dept. of Justice, Bennet is a true QAnon believer and probably still thinks the riot was entirely justified. His Facebook posts, included in the complaint, paint a grim picture of the usual tropes of the movement. That is, the election was stolen, most likely by Dominion Voting machines, that a vast conspiracy of elites pulled it off, that rioters were patriots justified in trying to take their country back by force. Yadda yadda yadda. A cesspool of lies and make-believe fictions in other words. "Tyranny ends, January 6th, 2021. Freedom, baby! Woo!" And so on. Source: Houston Public Media

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/texas-lifestyle-coach-qanon-lovin-bf