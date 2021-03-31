Stuart Varney Threatens Us With A Good Time

Category: World Politics Hits: 12If you search Google News for the term "Bernie Sanders," one thing sticks out: the only news outlets talking about Bernie Sanders AT ALL are the Fox outlets, Newsmax, and OANN. No one else. Bernie is the boogey man for right-wing media outlets. And don't get me started about AOC. So when Stuart Varney opened his ten-o'clock hour this morning with the monologue above, I had to ask, "why is he promising us such a good time?"
