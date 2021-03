Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 20:42 Hits: 7

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called for more oversight and transparency of hedge funds after Archegos Capital Management’s fire sale of assets. "Archegos’ meltdown had all the makings of a dangerous situation — largely unregulated hedge fund,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/545620-warren-calls-for-more-oversight-transparency-after-archegos-fire-sale