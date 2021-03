Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 11:58 Hits: 0

The president nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to take the place of Merrick Garland, who resigned when he was confirmed as U.S. attorney general.

(Image credit: U.S. District Court, District of Columbia)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/30/977919229/ketanji-brown-jackson-bidens-pick-is-viewed-as-potential-supreme-court-justice