Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 16:23 Hits: 3

The moves come while President Jair Bolsonaro is under intense criticism as the country's coronavirus cases spin further out of control. Brazil is now seen as the epicenter of the pandemic.

(Image credit: Eraldo Peres/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/30/982716277/brazil-military-chiefs-replaced-amid-major-reshuffle-of-bolsonaro-government