CDC Director: 'Right Now, I'm Scared'

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 11:48 Hits: 1

I'm sick of this pandemic. I'm sick of not being able to go anywhere, see anyone, and even post-vaccine, being limited. I also know that until we get enough people vaccinated, the risk is everywhere, especially among young people who haven't been eligible to get the vaccine. So does CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who has seen the Florida maskless crowds on spring break, and the declarations of some states that packing restaurants and bars is just fine, while rescinding their mask mandates and even suing cities who keep their mask mandates in place. I'm not sure if Dr. Walensky's plea will break through, but it should. She put down her script and appealed to everyone to just hold on a little longer.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/cdc-director-says-she-has-sense-impending