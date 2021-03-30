The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Listen To Right Wing Dark Money Groups Panicking Over Voting Rights Bill

Someone leaked a conference call with dark money groups to the New Yorker's Jane Meyer, and we get to hear exactly why they're so concerned. (Spoiler: Most people don't think we should let billionaires buy elections!) Some of the usual suspects on the call (like Grover Norquist) are working to do what the right wing likes to do: Undermine democracy! Via the New Yorker: But behind closed doors Republicans speak differently about the legislation, which is also known as House Resolution 1 and Senate Bill 1. They admit the lesser-known provisions in the bill that limit secret campaign spending are overwhelmingly popular across the political spectrum. In private, they concede their own polling shows that no message they can devise effectively counters the argument that billionaires should be prevented from buying elections.

