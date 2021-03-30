The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Punching Back: Lawsuits Against Georgia Over Voting Rights

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Two voting rights coalitions have filed separate lawsuits against a sweeping voter suppression law approved last week by Georgia Republicans that critics say "constitutes intentional discrimination" in violation of the U.S. constitution. "The intent of this new law was to discriminate against minority and poor voters in Georgia."—Jerry Gonzalez, GALEO "Georgia state lawmakers are making it more difficult to vote, criminalizing ordinary voter assistance, and then lying to their own constituents to suggest it is for their own good," Damon Hewitt, acting president and executive director of Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said Monday. Along with pushing back against GOP claims about the new law—signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp last Thursday night—Hewitt highlighted how provisions on early and absentee voting specifically target people of color. "These actions show that discriminatory voter suppression is alive and well," he said, "and it cannot stand."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/punching-back-lawsuits-against-georgia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version