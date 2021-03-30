Prosecutors Weave Tale Of Conspiracy With Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Between the texts organizing people to go to Washington, D.C., for what they themselves called an “insurrection,” those advising people what weapons to bring, and others advising that various groups were coordinating their plans to “shut this shit down,” the evidence in the cases of the 24 people charged so far with conspiracy is not just piling up, but is looking damning indeed. It was already clear from external evidence that far-right extremist like the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and III% militia groups played a central role in the violence that day, particularly in breaking down police barricades and entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Now the evidence clearly demonstrates that a conspiracy among the participants had been in the works for several weeks, and that the siege was not merely a protest that got out of hand, but a carefully organized assault on the American election process.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/prosecutors-weave-tale-conspiracy-maga